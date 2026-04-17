Bros Aktie

Bros für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US1148011034

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18.04.2026 00:45:00

I Sold My Warner Bros. Shares and Bought These 2 Growth Stocks Instead. The AI Supercycle Made It Obvious.

With Warner Bros. Discovery in the process of being acquired, I sold my shares in the company and instead have put money into these two top artificial intelligence (AI) names: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Nvidia has ridden the first wave of the AI boom to great heights, but the next wave promises a new set of big winners. Broadcom and AMD look very well positioned for the next AI supercycle just getting started.Broadcom is set to ride two powerful trends emerging in AI infrastructure. The first is the increasing importance of networking. Although large language model (LLM) training and inference are all about speed, it is no longer about how fast a single chip can operate, but how quickly a large cluster of chips can work together.And the more AI accelerators that are strung together, the more important the networking components that tie them together become. Without high-speed networking to reduce latency, companies would not get much added benefit from having huge chip clusters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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