I Speculated That Stanley Druckenmiller's Tesla Buy Was About FSD. Billionaire Investor Ron Baron Just Confirmed My Thesis.

Last month, I made a simple assertion: Stanley Druckenmiller's decision to buy call options in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was less of a bet on its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts and more likely a wager on the value of Full Self-Driving (FSD). The company's Robotaxi platform and its Optimus humanoid robots are projects that still live mostly in the future. By contrast, FSD already boasts paying users, a rising attach rate, and the kind of recurring revenue Wall Street pays a premium for.

Just last week, mutual fund investor Ron Baron -- a longtime Elon Musk supporter -- went on CNBC and walked through almost the exact same idea. Baron boldly claimed that the time to buy Tesla stock is now, and he put FSD right at the center of his thesis.

While that does not explicitly show that Druckenmiller bought Tesla calls under the same thesis, it does show how two very different billionaires are circling the same opportunity, and the premise attracting them to it doesn't seem to revolve around robots illustrated in a PowerPoint.

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