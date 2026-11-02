Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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02.11.2026 06:00:00
I Survived the Dot-Com Bubble. The Lessons I Learned From That Time Are Keeping Me Out of These 2 Tech Giants, and Here's Why
The dot-com boom and subsequent bust became painful lessons in my investing career. At the time, I saw many of my stocks make huge gains, only to lose most (or sometimes all) of their value in the subsequent downturn.
That time is on my mind now when I look at the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio. It's currently 41, and the only time it exceeded that level in American stock market history was the dot-com boom.
This does not mean the market is due for a crash tomorrow or even next year, but it suggests it is vulnerable to a meaningful downturn. Thanks to the lessons I learned during that time, I'm going to stay out of two booming stocks. Here's why.
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