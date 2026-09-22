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22.09.2026 12:23:01

I Think Sandisk Stock Will Be in the Low $2,000s in 2030. From About $1,790, That Wouldn't Beat the Market.

Shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) have risen about 650% in 2026 and trade close to $1,790 as I write this. A rally like that shifts the discussion to what the business could be worth years from now.

Management has put its own answer in writing. At its investor day in August, Sandisk set out a model spanning fiscal 2028 through fiscal 2030 -- and taken at face value, it depicts an exceptionally profitable company.

But the model lives in the memory business, where Sandisk's gross margin was about 16% as recently as fiscal 2024 (the 12 months ended June 2024).

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