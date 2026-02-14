NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.02.2026 10:22:00
I Thought I'd Wait Until 70 to Claim Social Security. Now I've Changed My Mind.
For my husband and me, planning for our eventual retirement has not been easy. Every time we took a step forward, something would smack us in the face. Whether it was a job loss, a brain tumor, or the Great Recession, there was always some giant boulder in the middle of the road blocking our way.In between crises, we saved and invested as if it were our sole job on Earth. We learned to live below our means (and find satisfaction in it) and maxed out our 401(k)s. Part of the plan became to wait until 70 to claim Social Security and maximize our benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
