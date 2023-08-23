|
23.08.2023 11:00:04
I travelled the UK and Ireland in an electric car, and what a shocker: nothing went wrong | Charlotte Naughton
When my son suggested a road trip this summer around the UK and Ireland, I wasn't sure. He wanted to go from our home in Brighton to Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Dingle on Ireland's west coast, Rosslare on Ireland's east coast, and Cardiff. We worked out a route and looked at booking hotels, a treehouse, a campervan and a lighthouse; we'd visit friends and family; and we'd explore the capital cities of four nations – it sounded amazing. The only problem was that we'd be doing it in our electric car – and it holds less than 100 miles' worth of charge.I'm a convert, but even I was affected by the fearmongering that haunts the electric vehicle market. A relentless campaign in the rightwing media against government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030 reflects the views of an increasingly desperate fossil fuels lobby, and I had read story after story about a lack of working chargers in the UK. I took out a second breakdown policy when I realised that mine covered only one callout in any 28-day period. I expected an adventure, and to come back with tales to tell, like running out of charge halfway up a mountain, or making friends for life with a random farmer as the car took all night to charge on their three-point socket.
