I used to shoulder the money worries - now my kids feel the burden too. I chase them around the house turning off lights | Charlie
I’m a single mum and a full-time care worker. Based on how little I earn, I’d be better off working in a supermarket or a barThis article is part of the heat or eat diaries: a series from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergency.I don’t like asking for help. As a care leaver, I’ve always had to look after myself, but I’m not only looking after myself any more. I’m a single mum with four wonderful kids, and I can proudly say that they’ve never wanted for anything. That was until recently.I had always been able to provide a warm home for my kids, but due to the tripling of my energy bills, I had to tell them to put an extra jumper on or sit underneath a blanket to keep warm this winter. I’ve always managed to keep a stocked fridge and cupboards, and made sure my kids never go hungry; now, I’m leaning on food banks to feed them.As told to Daniel Lavelle. Charlie is in her 30s and lives in the north-west of England. Names have been changedThe Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at trusselltrust.org/guardian Continue reading...
