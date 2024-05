I Used to Think 59 1/2 Was the Best Age to Start Withdrawing From a 401(k). Here's Why I've Changed My Tune.

I'll admit that my first bunch of 401(k) plan contributions were ones I made grudgingly. Back in my 20s, I pretty much hated the idea of parting with money I could've been spending on near-term expenses, or even leisure.After all, I had a demanding job in finance and felt I deserved to spend more of my money -- not sock it away for decades. But because I recognized the importance of funding a 401(k) and wanted the tax benefits, I powered through.My one consolation prize back then was telling myself that I'd start raiding my 401(k) as soon as I was able to do so penalty-free -- meaning, at age 59 1/2. But I've since changed my tune and realized that starting to withdraw from a 401(k) plan at that young an age could have seriously unfavorable consequences.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel