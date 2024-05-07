|
07.05.2024 12:18:00
I Used to Think 59 1/2 Was the Best Age to Start Withdrawing From a 401(k). Here's Why I've Changed My Tune.
I'll admit that my first bunch of 401(k) plan contributions were ones I made grudgingly. Back in my 20s, I pretty much hated the idea of parting with money I could've been spending on near-term expenses, or even leisure.After all, I had a demanding job in finance and felt I deserved to spend more of my money -- not sock it away for decades. But because I recognized the importance of funding a 401(k) and wanted the tax benefits, I powered through.My one consolation prize back then was telling myself that I'd start raiding my 401(k) as soon as I was able to do so penalty-free -- meaning, at age 59 1/2. But I've since changed my tune and realized that starting to withdraw from a 401(k) plan at that young an age could have seriously unfavorable consequences.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!