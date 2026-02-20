NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.02.2026 19:36:00
I Used to Think the 4% Rule Was Foolproof. Here's Why I'm Rethinking It Now.
When you work hard to build a retirement nest egg, the last thing you want is to see your savings run out in your lifetime. And with the right withdrawal strategy, you can minimize the chances of that happening.For many years, financial experts swore by the famous 4% rule, which is meant to help your retirement savings last for 30 years. It has you withdrawing 4% of your nest egg your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
