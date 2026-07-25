NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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25.07.2026 17:00:00
I Want Exposure to the AI Boom Without Buying Nvidia. Here's Why Bloom Energy Is My Pick.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the early leaders in capitalizing on the AI boom. The semiconductor giant is currently the largest company by market cap at over $5 trillion. While Nvidia is still growing briskly, -- its revenue surged 85% in its fiscal 2027 first quarter to $81.6 billion -- it could face headwinds to future growth. It's facing increasing competition, including from its customers, many of whom are developing their own AI chips. However, I still want exposure to the AI boom without the risks of buying Nvidia at its current level. My pick is Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). Here's why I prefer it over Nvidia right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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