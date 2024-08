I Want to Be a 401(k) Millionaire by Retirement. Here's How I'm Planning to Get There.

Saving $1 million or more for retirement isn't something everyone is able to do. The average American aged 65 to 74 has managed to save about $609,000, according to the Federal Reserve. But the median savings balance for that age group is only $200,000. And a discrepancy that large between average and median tells us that $200,000 is more representative of older Americans' savings balances on a whole.But frankly, I'm not happy with either balance in the context of my retirement, because I'm hoping to save $1 million or more. And while I don't expect that to come easy, I'm taking a few key steps to increase my chances of success. Here's my strategy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool