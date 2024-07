I Want to Be an IRA Millionaire by Retirement. Here's How I'm Planning to Get There.

Truth be told, achieving a million-dollar retirement account can seem out of reach if you don't know many people who have achieved this milestone. It might seem even more daunting if you're trying to reach that goal in a traditional or Roth individual retirement account (IRA), where the contribution limits are only $7,000 for those under 50 in 2024.However, time and consistency can work wonders on your retirement portfolio, much like they do when you're trying to master a skill. If you have no idea where to start or how to get closer to the finish line, here are a few steps I'm taking to slam-dunk my goals before retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool