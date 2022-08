I Want to Claim Social Security at 70. Here's Why I Might End Up Doing So at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's an upside to waiting to claim Social Security until age 70, as opposed to an earlier age. You can sign up for benefits as early as age 62. But you're not entitled to your complete monthly benefit based on your wage history until full retirement age (FRA) kicks in. And FRA won't arrive until 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth.Meanwhile, each year you delay your Social Security filing past FRA, your benefits get an 8% boost. That incentive stays in place all the way to age 70. And while no one will force you to file for benefits at that time, there's no financial incentive to delay your claim any longer.Now my goal for my own retirement is to claim Social Security at age 70 and get the highest monthly benefit possible. But while age 70 is my ideal filing age, I also have to come to terms with the fact that I may end up having to file at age 62 instead.Continue reading