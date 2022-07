I was refused a refund after shambles at Michael Bublé concert

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Main parties blame one another and there is no mention of compensationCan you help me get compensation for hundreds of people left out of pocket after a Michael Bublé concert was badly mismanaged? I bought five tickets for the event at Waddesdon Manor on 2 July. It was supposed to be a picnic-style affair with food stalls, and Ticketmaster had stated that people could bring folding chairs.A week before, customers were then told by email that no chairs would be allowed. Some of my group had health issues which would have made it untenable to sit on the ground or stand for the duration. When I complained to Ticketmaster, I was told that I was not due a refund because the concert was going ahead. We therefore ended up not going. For those that did, it was just the beginning of the nightmare. Continue reading...