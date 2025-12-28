Hemp Aktie
WKN DE: A1C2N2 / ISIN: US56782C1099
|
28.12.2025 15:00:00
I Was Right: President Trump Will Legalize Marijuana in 2026
Marijuana isn't legal yet -- but it's getting close.Back in October, I addressed a repost on Truth Social by President Donald Trump of a video urging that Medicare cover prescriptions for medical marijuana. I explained that the post was essentially a trial balloon -- a way to gauge whether voters would support such a move. Marijuana industry experts agreed the post constituted "the strongest signal yet that movement on cannabis policy may be imminent."I suggested that if marijuana were to be legalized, the most logical time for the president to ask Congress to do this would be at the next State of the Union address in January. And I'm increasingly convinced we're going to see a further push for legalization in a few weeks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!