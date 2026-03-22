Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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22.03.2026 10:00:00

I Was Shocked at Who Is Now Running Berkshire Hathaway's $308 Billion Stock Portfolio

As Warren Buffett hands over the reins of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), questions abound about who will really manage the company's $308 billion equity portfolio and deploy its $373 billion in cash and short-term Treasury bills.Over a decade ago, Buffett hired Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, both former hedge fund managers, and tasked them with managing a small portion of Berkshire's overall stock portfolio.After Buffett announced his retirement and Combs departed Berkshire late last year, I had thought Weschler would run the bulk of Berkshire's public stock investments going forward. However, new CEO Greg Abel's first letter to shareholders seemed to indicate something quite different.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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