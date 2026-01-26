Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
26.01.2026 18:01:00
I Was Shocked to Find This Value-Priced Biotech Growth Stock
It's tough to be a value investor. For much of the past 15 years, the market environment has featured growth stocks that appear to be very expensive by most conventional value metrics. Even though many stock analysts have argued that they're overpriced, their share prices have continued to rise, often because their underlying businesses have performed just as well as bullish shareholders had hoped. Aggressive value investors who have sold some of these growth stocks short have learned a painful lesson.In my quest to find interesting stocks for my Voyager Portfolio, I chose not to rule out any sector of the stock market. Plenty of my peers have more experience with biotechnology stocks than I do, but that didn't stop me from looking into them. And what surprised me in my exploration was that there was a stock that would make a traditional value investor highly interested. Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) isn't a household name, but its stock price doesn't seem at first glance to reflect the business success the company has enjoyed. In this first article in a three-part series on Harmony, you'll learn more about the biotech company's history and where it finds itself today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
