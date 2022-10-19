I was so excited to be offered part-time work - then I tried to find out what universal credit I’d get | Sophie

|
19.10.2022 13:00:22
This benefit is meant to help people like me. The reality has been utterly frustrating, and I still don’t know what I’m dueThis article is part of the heat or eat diaries: a series from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencyI have started a new job – my first paid work since my early 20s – and it has done wonders for my mental health. The food bank I’ve been volunteering at four days a week for the past few years offered me a part-time position and I was so happy to take it, even though it was daunting. I have been out of paid employment for so long that I’d lost a lot of confidence, but this job has made me feel a lot better about myself.What hasn’t been great is dealing with the universal credit system. I have been on the benefit since it was introduced, and I tried to find out how much financial help I will be entitled to now that I’m in part-time work. I thought that should be quite easy, because the government supposedly wants people to get back into work, but I just hit brick walls.As told to Emine Saner. Sophie is in her 40s and lives in the north of England. Her name has been changedThe Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at: trusselltrust.org/guardian Continue reading...
