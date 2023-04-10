|
10.04.2023 13:00:17
I was the first person to sign up for a three-year cruise. Here's why | Meredith Shay
As I approach my vintage years, why not spend life doing something I love – travelling and meeting new peopleI am a former flight attendant with a passion for travel. My motto in life has always been to experience, learn and then grow. When I heard about a round-the-world cruise taking in 135 countries and docking at 375 destinations, I thought it was the perfect opportunity to live my values. I was the first person to sign up.That may sound like a surprising decision, but I’ve never been one for a nine-to-five life. I retired in 1989, and since then have spent my days travelling. I’ve been on long trips before: I spent two and half months journeying from Mongolia to Jordan. But this will be the longest by far. It doesn’t faze me – once I embark on a trip, I could go on for ever. Despite spending decades in airports around the world, I don’t like them. Life onboard cruise ships, like Life at Sea’s MV Gemini, offers an opportunity to see the world without the threat of flight cancellations and long queues. Continue reading...
