|
30.07.2023 13:00:00
I Was Wrong: Meta Can Do More With Less, For Now
Since last October, I've expressed concern that Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is spending more and more money for less and less benefit. In light of last quarter's numbers, though, I'm reassessing that worry. While the company's spending remains relatively high and its net income is still relatively low, we've now seen a couple of consecutive quarters of clear fiscal progress.The dynamic certainly makes Meta stock much easier to own now ... not that its fairly continuous rally since late October suggests that investors were facing this problem.Just don't get too comfortable with the current trend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
