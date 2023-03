I Won't Be Following This Outdated Rule for Managing My Retirement Savings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many people, I worry about the future of Social Security and the impact it might have on my retirement. I'm well aware that the program is not in danger of going away. But I also know that benefit cuts are a distinct possibility.And so, between that and the fact that Social Security will only replace so much of my income to begin with, I'm doing my best to build a strong retirement nest egg. That way, I won't have to rely on Social Security as much as some seniors do today.But I also know that building a decent-sized nest egg isn't enough. I'll also have to manage my money wisely if I don't want it to run out on me. And in that regard, I plan to shun a once-popular rule for retirement account withdrawals.Continue reading