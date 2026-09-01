GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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01.09.2026 19:15:00
I Wouldn't Sell GE Vernova, Even After the Wind Business Fell 40%
When the former General Electric conglomerate completed the spin-off of its energy business as GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) in April 2024, its wind component accounted for nearly one-third of revenue. That business has continued to decline since then, but GE Vernova shareholders probably don't mind too much.Wind orders decreased another 40% year over year in Q2, and the stock has dropped about 15% since that report on July 22. Some of that selling may have been profit-taking, as the stock is still up 40% this year. But I wouldn't sell GE Vernova stock based on that report, or even after that big gain. In fact, the company is very well positioned with its diversified business.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|769,60
|-0,57%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|67 125,00
|-2,51%