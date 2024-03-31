|
31.03.2024 11:20:00
I Wouldn't Touch SoundHound AI Stock With a 10-Foot Pole. Here's Why.
There are no two ways about it: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock has been on fire.Part of the attraction is the obvious ties to artificial intelligence (AI), which has lifted many stocks in the space over the past year or so. Then, in mid-February, a regulatory filing revealed that Nvidia owned a small stake in SoundHound AI, and the stock was once again off to the races, soaring 295% in the weeks that followed. Furthermore, investors cheered SoundHound's fourth-quarter results, as revenue grew 80% year over year while the company slashed its losses by nearly half.While all that might seem like good news, there were other, more troubling revelations suggesting SoundHound AI investors should be careful. In fact, I wouldn't touch SoundHound AI stock with a 10-foot pole. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
