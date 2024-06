I Wouldn't Touch This Stock With a 10-Foot Pole -- Here's What I'd Buy Instead

Altria (NYSE: MO) is often considered a stable dividend investment for conservative investors. It's the largest tobacco company in America, it generates stable earnings growth, it's raised its dividend every year since it spun off Philip Morris International in 2008, and it pays a high forward yield of 8.5%.Altria's high yield might look tempting as the potential for interest rate cuts makes CDs, T-bills, and other fixed-income investments look less attractive. Its stock also looks dirt cheap at 9 times forward earnings.But despite those strengths, I wouldn't touch Altria with a 10-foot pole because its core market is stuck in a secular decline.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel