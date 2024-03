I Wouldn't Touch This Stock With a 10-Foot Pole. Here's What I'd Buy Instead.

For companies in the food business in any form, consumer trends can be the make-or-break ingredient to their success. Sales can rise as shoppers become curious about a new concept, but they can fall just as easily when customers lose interest.This likely became the case with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), whose falling sales are becoming a long-term challenge. However, another food-related stock could defy trends and become a winning investment for shareholders.Like many companies before it, Beyond Meat became the beneficiary and victim of consumer trends. It initially rose following its 2019 initial public offering. With so many consumers looking for a meat alternative, a product created from plants but tasting like meat initially took off, and the food stock briefly crossed $220 per share at its peak.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel