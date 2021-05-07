|
07.05.2021 21:13:00
iA Financial Group announces annual meeting voting results
QUEBEC CITY, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce the election of two new directors to the Boards of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (« iA Financial Corporation ») and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (« iA Insurance »). They are Suzanne Rancourt and William F. Chinery.
Suzanne Rancourt – Mrs. Rancourt is a corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in consulting and management in finance and information technology. From 2006 to 2016, she was Vice-President Enterprise Risks and Internal Audit at CGI. Since her arrival at CGI in 1985, she held increasingly senior positions in consulting, strategy and information technology, business development, project management and corporate functions in a multinational environment. Prior to her arrival at CGI, Ms. Rancourt began her career as an auditor and worked in operations, finance and accounting in distribution, retail and financial industries.
She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA). Ms. Rancourt sits also on the Boards of Directors of WSP and the Institute of Corporate Directors (Quebec).
William F. Chinery is a corporate director. Until early 2013, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Asset Management Canada. During his 13 years with BlackRock and its predecessor, Barclays Global Investors, Mr. Chinery was a Managing Director in both the Toronto and San Francisco offices with various responsibilities including heading the Latin America and the Americas Institutional Business. Prior to BlackRock, he spent 6 years as Senior Vice President Quantitative Products at YMG Capital Management Inc. where he was responsible for managing Tactical Asset Allocation products for pension plans and mutual funds. He started his career at Mercer where he had account responsibility for some of the largest pension plans in Canada. He also started the Mercer Investment Consulting practice. Mr. Chinery is currently on the Board of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and is Chair of their Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Investment Committee of GreenSky Capital Inc.
Mr. Chinery is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He holds a B.Math. with honors from the University of Waterloo and has his ICD.D title from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
With their vast experience and qualities, these two directors will make a great contribution to the Board's activities.
Voting Results
iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
For iA Financial Corporation:
1. Election of Directors by Common Shareholders
Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the circular was elected.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Mario Albert
81,794,449
99.92
65,869
0.08
William F. Chinery
81,797,945
99.92
63,672
0.08
Benoit Daignault
81,810,475
99.94
49,959
0.06
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
79,675,663
97.33
2,184,783
2.67
Emma K. Griffin
81,633,549
99.72
226,885
0.28
Ginette Maillé
80,900,608
98.83
961,021
1.17
Jacques Martin
74,089,296
90.51
7,771,204
9.49
Monique Mercier
80,563,391
98.42
1,297,109
1.58
Danielle G. Morin
78,740,619
96.19
3,119,869
3.81
Marc Poulin
80,468,222
98.30
1,394,438
1.70
Suzanne Rancourt
81,811,446
99.94
51,202
0.06
Denis Ricard
81,802,615
99.93
60,033
0.07
Louis Têtu
80,408,463
98.22
1,454,185
1.78
2. Appointment of External Auditor
Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
76,917,755
93.94
4,961,595
6.06
3. Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
The advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved.
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
72,509,655
88.58
9,351,916
11.42
4. Amendments to the Corporation's by-laws
A resolution to ratify amendments to the Corporation's by-laws was adopted.
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
81,601,478
99.68
262,193
0.32
5. Shareholder Proposal No. 3
The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 regarding the appointment of a new external auditor was rejected.
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
5,029,630
6.14
76,830,936
93.86
For iA Insurance:
1. Election of Directors by the sole Common Shareholder
Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the information document for participating policyholders was elected.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
William F. Chinery
108 575 222
100
0
0
Benoit Daignault
108 575 222
100
0
0
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
108 575 222
100
0
0
Emma K. Griffin
108 575 222
100
0
0
Jacques Martin
108 575 222
100
0
0
Marc Poulin
108 575 222
100
0
0
Suzanne Rancourt
108 575 222
100
0
0
Denis Ricard
108 575 222
100
0
0
2. Election of Directors by Participating Policyholders
Each of the following nominees for the participating policyholders was elected.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Mario Albert
324
93.93
21
6.07
Ginette Maillé
327
94.52
20
5.48
Monique Mercier
327
95.07
17
4.93
Danielle G. Morin
326
94.24
21
5.76
Louis Têtu
327
94.52
20
5.48
3. Appointment of External Auditor by the sole common shareholder
Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
108,575,222
100
0
0
Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedar.com.
About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).
ia.ca
iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
SOURCE iA Financial Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street weist am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Asiens Märkte schlossen mehrheitlich in Rot.