iA Financial Group announces annual meeting voting results

QUEBEC CITY, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce the election of two new directors to the Boards of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (« iA Financial Corporation ») and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (« iA Insurance »). They are Suzanne Rancourt and William F. Chinery.

Suzanne Rancourt – Mrs. Rancourt is a corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in consulting and management in finance and information technology. From 2006 to 2016, she was Vice-President Enterprise Risks and Internal Audit at CGI. Since her arrival at CGI in 1985, she held increasingly senior positions in consulting, strategy and information technology, business development, project management and corporate functions in a multinational environment. Prior to her arrival at CGI, Ms. Rancourt began her career as an auditor and worked in operations, finance and accounting in distribution, retail and financial industries.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA). Ms. Rancourt sits also on the Boards of Directors of WSP and the Institute of Corporate Directors (Quebec).

William F. Chinery is a corporate director. Until early 2013, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Asset Management Canada. During his 13 years with BlackRock and its predecessor, Barclays Global Investors, Mr. Chinery was a Managing Director in both the Toronto and San Francisco offices with various responsibilities including heading the Latin America and the Americas Institutional Business. Prior to BlackRock, he spent 6 years as Senior Vice President Quantitative Products at YMG Capital Management Inc. where he was responsible for managing Tactical Asset Allocation products for pension plans and mutual funds. He started his career at Mercer where he had account responsibility for some of the largest pension plans in Canada. He also started the Mercer Investment Consulting practice. Mr. Chinery is currently on the Board of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and is Chair of their Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Investment Committee of GreenSky Capital Inc.

Mr. Chinery is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He holds a B.Math. with honors from the University of Waterloo and has his ICD.D title from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

With their vast experience and qualities, these two directors will make a great contribution to the Board's activities.

Voting Results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of Directors by Common Shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the circular was elected.

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Mario Albert 81,794,449 99.92 65,869 0.08 William F. Chinery 81,797,945 99.92 63,672 0.08 Benoit Daignault 81,810,475 99.94 49,959 0.06 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 79,675,663 97.33 2,184,783 2.67 Emma K. Griffin 81,633,549 99.72 226,885 0.28 Ginette Maillé 80,900,608 98.83 961,021 1.17 Jacques Martin 74,089,296 90.51 7,771,204 9.49 Monique Mercier 80,563,391 98.42 1,297,109 1.58 Danielle G. Morin 78,740,619 96.19 3,119,869 3.81 Marc Poulin 80,468,222 98.30 1,394,438 1.70 Suzanne Rancourt 81,811,446 99.94 51,202 0.06 Denis Ricard 81,802,615 99.93 60,033 0.07 Louis Têtu 80,408,463 98.22 1,454,185 1.78

2. Appointment of External Auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 76,917,755 93.94 4,961,595 6.06

3. Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved.

Votes For % Votes Against % 72,509,655 88.58 9,351,916 11.42

4. Amendments to the Corporation's by-laws

A resolution to ratify amendments to the Corporation's by-laws was adopted.

Votes For % Votes Against % 81,601,478 99.68 262,193 0.32

5. Shareholder Proposal No. 3

The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 regarding the appointment of a new external auditor was rejected.





Votes For % Votes Against % 5,029,630 6.14 76,830,936 93.86

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of Directors by the sole Common Shareholder

Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the information document for participating policyholders was elected.

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % William F. Chinery 108 575 222 100 0 0 Benoit Daignault 108 575 222 100 0 0 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 108 575 222 100 0 0 Emma K. Griffin 108 575 222 100 0 0 Jacques Martin 108 575 222 100 0 0 Marc Poulin 108 575 222 100 0 0 Suzanne Rancourt 108 575 222 100 0 0 Denis Ricard 108 575 222 100 0 0

2. Election of Directors by Participating Policyholders

Each of the following nominees for the participating policyholders was elected.

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Mario Albert 324 93.93 21 6.07 Ginette Maillé 327 94.52 20 5.48 Monique Mercier 327 95.07 17 4.93 Danielle G. Morin 326 94.24 21 5.76 Louis Têtu 327 94.52 20 5.48

3. Appointment of External Auditor by the sole common shareholder

Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 108,575,222 100 0 0

Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedar.com.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

