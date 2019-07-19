iA Financial Group appoints Alain Bergeron as EVP and Chief Investment Officer

QUEBEC CITY, July 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group announces the appointment of Alain Bergeron to the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective September 3, 2019. As CIO, Alain will be responsible for management of the Company's assets. He also becomes a member of the company's Planning Committee, chaired by Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer. Alain succeeds Michel Tremblay who retired at the end of May.

For the last 6 years, Alain was senior vice-president at Mackenzie Investments where he was responsible for the asset allocation and portfolio management of $20 billion of multi-asset portfolios and liquid alternatives. Previously, he spent over 10 years at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board where he progressed through positions of increasing responsibility in asset allocation and portfolio management. He began his career in sales and trading with TD Securities.

Alain is a graduate of HEC Montreal with a Master of Sciences (M.Sc.) in financial engineering. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Alain and his team will report to Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a trademark and business name of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.