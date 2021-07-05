iA Financial Group unifies MFDA wealth management division under Investia brand

QUEBEC CITY, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group has announced the merger, effective July 1, 2021, of FundEX Investments Inc. ("FundEX") and Investia Financial Services Inc. ("Investia"). The merger unifies iA Wealth's MFDA1 division under the Investia brand and solidifies its position as a leading Canadian provider of independent, holistic wealth management solutions.

"Bringing FundEX and Investia together is the logical next step in the evolution of our MFDA business and advances our strategic objective of being the partner of choice for independent, entrepreneurial–minded advisors," said Sean O'Brien, Executive Vice-President, iA Wealth. "By unifying our brand and focus, the merger brings greater clarity to our position in the marketplace and creates efficiencies that enhance our ability to deliver a superior experience for both advisors and clients."

Founded in 1988, Investia has grown into one of Canada's largest independent MFDA advisory firms. "Our rapid growth, particularly over the last 20 years, reflects our ability to earn the trust and confidence of our clients by providing them with exceptional value through every life stage," said Louis H. DeConinck, President, Investia. "The driving force of Investia's success has always been our unwavering commitment to the independent advisory model, which ensures unbiased guidance and a fully tailored experience for our clients. Our FundEX advisors have long shared this same commitment and we look forward to working with them as we enter a new and exciting phase of our collective evolution and growth."

The merger will be seamless for both advisors and clients, with no interruption to normal business activities. "FundEX and Investia already share a core technology platform in Univeris, and as a result the transition will have no impact on day-to-day operations," said David Chapman, President, FundEX. "Clients will continue to work with their current advisor and receive the same great service they have come to expect, while FundEX advisors can look forward to a number of enhancements to their practice management and digital capabilities that are already in place at Investia."

With this change, Mr. DeConinck will continue as President, Investia and Mr. Chapman will serve as Chief Operating Officer, Investia.

Visit investia.ca to learn more about the benefits of working with an independent Investia advisor.

About iA Wealth

iA Wealth provides holistic wealth solutions to Canadian investors through iA Private Wealth Inc. and Investia Financial Services Inc. iA Wealth's investment fund manufacturing arm, IA Clarington Investments Inc., offers a wide range of products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. iA Wealth also offers a full range of capital markets services and solutions through iA Capital Markets, a division of iA Private Wealth Inc. To learn more, please visit iawealth.ca.

_________________________________________ 1 MFDA is the acronym for the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

