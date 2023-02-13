|
13.02.2023 13:44:26
IAA Sees Q4 Net Income Of $74 Mln - $77 Mln
(RTTNews) - IAA, Inc. (IAA), which is in deal to be bought by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA, RBA.TO), Monday announced its preliminary fourth-quarter results, expecting net income of $74 million to $77 million.
For the quarter, the marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers expects adjusted EBITDA of $137 million to $141 million and consolidated revenue of approximately $524 million.
Gross Transaction Value or GTV is expected to be around $2 billion.
For the year ended on January 1, 2023, the company expects net income of $288 million to $291 million, adjusted EBITDA of $536 million to $540 million, consolidated revenue of approximately $2.1 billion and GTV of approximately $8.3 billion.
Separately, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers announced that it has commenced mailing its proxy materials in connection with the company's Special Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the proposed acquisition of IAA.
The Special Meeting is scheduled for March 14. Ritchie Bros. shareholders of record as of January 25 are eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IAA Spinco Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: IAA Spinco öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: IAA Spinco stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: IAA Spinco gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: IAA Spinco präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|Ausblick: IAA Spinco präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: IAA Spinco zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: IAA Spinco verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: IAA Spinco stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IAA Spinco Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IAA Spinco Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|43,84
|0,14%
|Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers IncShs
|64,05
|-0,20%