16.06.2022
IAG's Airline Vueling Partners BitPay To Offer Crypto Payment Option
(RTTNews) - Spanish airline Vueling, a part of IAG, has partnered Bitcoin payment processor BitPay to allow the airline's customers to make payments through this digital means of exchange. Vueling will become the first low-cost airline in Europe to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method.
This service will be available at the beginning of 2023 at www.vueling.com, and for individuals only. To offer this service, the airline will use UATP's technology, the global payment network for the airline industry, which allows a fast integration process.
Ticket prices will be displayed in Euros and customers will be able to pay for their flight from more than 100 wallets and choose between 13 different cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).
The airline added that paying with cryptocurrencies is a push transaction, meaning the user sends the exact amount, rather than a withdrawal like traditional credit or debit cards, eliminating transaction fraud and phishing.
