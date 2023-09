Iamgold appoints chief operating officer

Bruno Lemelin. Image from IamgoldIamgold (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) has announced that Bruno Lemelin has been appointed to the role of chief operating officer effective immediately.A well-respected executive leader with over 20 years of operational expertise, Lemelin joined Iamgold in 2014 as mine manager at Essakane, whereafter he served as general manager at Essakane from 2016 to 2018 and as regional vice president – Americas in 2019.Lemelin was subsequently named senior vice president – Operations and Projects in March 2020. Before joining Iamgold, Lemelin developed his mining expertise with different international mining companies, including SNC-Lavalin as vice-president, Sustainable Mining, from 2011 to 2014, and for Xstrata (now Glencore) in Sudbury, Ontario, from 2001 to 2003 and at the Raglan Mine, Nunavik, Quebec, from 2003 to 2011, as head of mining engineering and as manager, Strategy, Risks and Communications.Lemelin studied at Université Laval and holds a master’s and Doctorate in Mineral Economics, as well as bachelor degrees in Mining Engineering and Business Administration. Mr. Lemelin is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and the Professional Engineers of Ontario.“On behalf of the Board and the entire executive management team, I would like to express our excitement for the promotion of Bruno to the role of Chief Operating Officer,” CEO Renaud Adams said in the statement.“Bruno’s extensive experience in managing complex mining operations throughout his career, coupled with his strong leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead our operational efforts. With Côté Gold on track for production early next year, this is a company that is well positioned to differentiate itself amongst its industry peers and become a leading, high-margin gold producer.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel