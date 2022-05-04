|
04.05.2022 01:03:53
Iamgold appoints Maryse Bélanger as Interim President and CEO
Maryse Belanger. Image from Iamgold. Iamgold Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) announced on Tuesday the appointment of current Chair of the Board, Maryse Bélanger, as Interim President and CEO.Bélanger takes over the role from Daniella Dimitrov, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, who had been serving as interim CEO since January. “Given the complexity of the business from both an operational and project development standpoint, in addition to the need to actively investigate financing measures, further management capacity is needed to bridge the gap until a search for a permanent CEO is concluded,” Bélanger said in a media statement. “As a result, I have agreed to step in as Interim President and CEO. On behalf of the entire Board, I thank Daniella for effectively leading the company through a difficult period,” she said. “I am looking forward to working closely with Daniella and the rest of the management team to complete the Côté risk analysis and advance project development, to continue operational and efficiency improvements at our mines, and to address the company’s liquidity. I am confident we will address these near-term challenges and we remain fully focused on our goal of becoming a leading high-margin gold producer.”
