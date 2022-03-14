Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
14.03.2022 20:02:35
Iamgold appoints Peter O’Hagan to its board of directors
Peter O’Hagan. Image from LinkedIn. Iamgold Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) announced Monday that Peter O’Hagan has been appointed to the company’s board of directors effective immediately.Peter O’Hagan brings 35 years of experience in commodities, natural resource investing, capital markets and structured finance. He worked at Goldman Sachs from 1991 to 2013, where he was a partner from 2002 to 2013 and was most recently Co-Head of Global Commodities, the company said. From 2016 to 2019, O’Hagan was a Managing Director at The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm where he focused on industrial and natural resource investments within the $4 billion Equity Opportunity Fund. Immediately prior to joining Carlyle, he was an operating advisor at KKR & Co. in the Energy and Real Assets group.Mr. O’Hagan is currently a director of Triple Flag Precious Metals and Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. He was a board member and Chair of the Compensation Committee of Stillwater Mining from 2015 to 2017 until its sale to Sibanye Gold. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto, Trinity College (BA) and holds an MA from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). He serves on the advisory board of Johns Hopkins SAIS and is a board member of World Bicycle Relief, a social enterprise operating in sub-Saharan Africa.“We are pleased to welcome Peter to the board of Iamgold,” Maryse Belanger, Chair of the Board said in a media release. “Peter has a proven track record managing complex, multi-billion dollar global businesses in a highly regulated environment with an emphasis on strong corporate governance. His expertise, strategic insight and broad experience will strengthen our board in fulfilling its responsibilities to our stakeholders and in supporting our management team, as we pursue the opportunities ahead to build value responsibility in our business. We look forward to Peter’s counsel and contributions.”The addition of O’Hagan is part of the ongoing renewal process of the Iamgold Board of Directors. Following the 2022 annual shareholders’ meeting, the Board will consist of eight independent directors, plus one executive director, once the permanent CEO is appointed.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iamgold Corp
|2,91
|-5,09%
