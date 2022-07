IAMGOLD named one of Canada’s best corporate citizens of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting its progress across a range of ESG practices, and has been named as one of the Corporate Knights’ Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens of 2022, ranking as one of the top 50 companies in Canada for corporate citizenship.“Being recognized as among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada is a great honour and reflects the dedication, passion and commitment of our people,” Maryse Bélanger, interim CEO of IAMGOLD said in a media statememt. “We take pride in being responsible operators and are committed to using this strong foundation to help transform IAMGOLD into a stronger, more agile, and sustainable business,” she said. “As we move forward, IAMGOLD will remain open, engaged, and committed to maximizing the benefits of mining to create a brighter future for our stakeholders and host communities.”