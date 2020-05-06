IAPMO to Host Webinar Series to Assist in Safer Reopening of Buildings After COVID-19 Restrictions Are Eased

ONTARIO, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) is pleased to announce a new webinar series to provide useful, practical information to assist in the safer reopening of buildings as COVID-19 "stay-at-home" restrictions are eased.

The "After COVID-19" series is designed to provide jurisdictions, health departments, building owners and managers, and contractors with detailed information and guidance on reopening the various building types.

The first webinar, "How Jurisdictions Can More Safely Reopen Buildings in Their Communities," will be held at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT Wednesday, May 13. The webinar is designed to advise jurisdictions, health departments, building owners and managers, and contractors on how to begin to more safely open buildings that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders from the plumbing and health industries will discuss the risks of bringing plumbing systems back online due to the altered use over the past few months of the pandemic and the general actions that can be taken to mitigate those. The presentation will also provide an update on government efforts and resources to support the industry and businesses during this time. In addition, the panel will provide recommendations that can be followed to ensure successful and safer openings of these buildings and which conditions warrant the services of a qualified professional.

The presenters will be Dr. Janet Stout, Special Pathogens Laboratory President and CEO; Thomas Bigley, Chairman of the World Plumbing Council/UA Director of Plumbing Services; and Dain Hansen, Executive Vice President of Government Relations at The IAPMO Group.

"We recognize that reopening buildings after being closed for some time is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor," IAPMO CEO GP Russ Chaney said. "It is important to recognize that different building types have different systems and, thus, different considerations to take into account upon reopening."

The three subsequent webinars will focus on health-care facilities (May 20), food and beverage establishments (May 27), and general buildings (June 3). Each will begin at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

"Many organizations across multiple industries have done a fantastic job of raising awareness of the potential hazards that may present themselves if plumbing systems are not properly prepared for reopening," said Tony Marcello, IAPMO's Vice President of Training and Credential Services. "We want to take that awareness a step further and discuss the systems and mitigation measures for the different building types that are present in our communities."

