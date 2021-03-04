IAR Systems announces availability of RISC-V development tools with certification for IEC 61508 and ISO 26262

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces the availability of a certified edition of its development toolchain for RISC-V. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V is certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standard IEC 62304, which specifies life cycle requirements for the development of medical software and software within medical devices, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657. Also covered are IEC 60730 for Household Appliances, ISO 13849 and IEC 62061 for Machinery Control Systems, IEC 61511 for Process Industry and ISO 25119 for Agriculture and Forestry.

Functional safety is one of the most important features in many embedded systems and companies must consider development tools as an integral part of the system certification. The proof of compliance for the tools increases cost and time of development. To solve this problem, IAR Systems provides certified editions of the complete compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench. The tests performed and quality assurance measures implemented by IAR Systems have shown that IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V complies with the testing criteria specified by the respective standards and is suitable for use in safety-related development. IAR Embedded Workbench is certified by TÜV SÜD.

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete development toolchain including the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler™ and the feature-rich C-SPY® Debugger. The software is complemented by native debugging and trace probes. The debug probe I-jet supports on-chip RAM buffered trace, in addition to fast JTAG/cJTAG/DAP debug and is complemented by the powerful trace probe I-jet Trace, which can livestream trace information for code coverage and profiling purposes.

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench includes a functional safety certificate, a safety report from TÜV SÜD and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. Functional safety certification for IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V, version 1.40, is available now. Learn more about the toolchain at www.iar.com/riscv.

