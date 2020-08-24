IAS introduces 'Context Control', giving advertisers true control over the context of their digital ad placements

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced the launch of 'Context Control', IAS's sophisticated new suite of brand safety & suitability solutions .

The Context Control suite of solutions now incorporates the premiere semantic technology within the verification space to deliver unmatched accuracy and granularity in online content classification. Superior content classification enables a new level of precision and scale for marketers seeking to better navigate the content adjacencies associated with their online campaigns.

Context Control gives advertisers access to custom and curated contextual targeting capabilities based on an array of contextual signals such as content sentiment and its underlying emotional classification - powerful features that many competing solutions do not offer. The class-leading solution delivers a precise semantic understanding of page-level context - this enables advertisers to navigate common homonym scenarios that keyword blocking cannot (such as the difference between "gunshot" versus "basketball shot" content). According to an independent evaluation conducted by Ozone , IAS's patented semantic technology is proven to be 42% more accurate than the next best industry offering.

"Marketers are constantly engaged in a zero-sum contest against their competitors to find the highest quality and most effective impressions for their campaigns," said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. "IAS's Context Control changes everything for advertisers who want a significant competitive edge in unlocking the enormous power of context for their campaigns."

Additionally, this cutting-edge technology allows publishers to more strategically categorize and package their content, leaving them better equipped to appropriately monetize page impressions by uncovering a more comprehensive set of contexts to match the objectives of their advertising clients.

Visit integralads.com to see the technology behind Context Control in action . For more information, please reach out to press@integralads.com .

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. Contact pooja.singh@integralads.com for more information.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200807/2878834-1logo

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)