IAS Partners with Google in Building An Industry-Leading Automated Tag

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct.2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, and Google Campaign Manager, the largest global ad server, today announced the first automated tag to seamlessly wrap campaigns with both ad server and third-party verification tags for Campaign Manager.

Time spent manually wrapping tags is one of the biggest pain points for digital advertisers today, with IAS's new automated tag, they will now be able to reduce time spent wrapping tags. Additionally, advertisers will have a central location to manage tags and the flexibility to switch between 'monitoring' and 'blocking' without re-wrapping or re-trafficking campaigns.

Advertisers will also be able to see the number of ads blocked directly in Campaign Manager reporting, with a new metric called "Vendor Blocked Ads".

"We are excited about this partnership with Google. Marketers can now activate verification for their campaigns in just seconds using automated third-party verification in Campaign Manager," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "This will enable marketers to spend more time focusing on connecting with their respective audiences and driving campaign performance".

Additionally, advertisers with Display & Video 360 campaigns who use Campaign Manager to manage their media buys will also benefit from centralized tag management. When enabled, placements served through Campaign Manager will automatically sync to Display & Video 360 as wrapped creatives, reducing the time required to get campaigns live.

"HP has been an active participant in IAS's Automated Tag beta with Google and we have seen a huge impact on time savings for our Ad Ops team," said Chris Liberti, Global Ad Operations at HP. "We're excited that IAS's verification is now automated within Google Campaign Manager allowing us to now launch campaigns faster with the third party protection our brand requires. We look forward to rolling out Automated Tag across all our campaigns."

"GroupM and our clients have been participants in IAS's Automated Tag beta with Google and, after experiencing time savings in launching these campaigns with their blocking, we're eager to roll out automated third-party tag wrapping to our clients." Kyle Csik, GroupM Executive Director for U.S. Platform Operations

IAS and Google have been long-standing partners. Recently Google Display & Video 360 has also integrated new IAS pre-bid segments for contextual relevance for content avoidance that allows advertisers to have more control over where their ads appear.

SOURCE Integral Ad Science