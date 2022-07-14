Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 22:05:00

IAS to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)

IAS Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call


Date:

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

U.S./Canada Toll-Free: 800-715-9871


International: 646-307-1963


Conference ID: 5570558

Live Webcast and Replay:

https://investors.integralads.com/

 

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Investor Contact:
Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman 
ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:
press@integralads.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-4-2022-301587065.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Iasis Healthcare Corpmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Iasis Healthcare Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen