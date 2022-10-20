|
IAS to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.
IAS Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call: Register here
Live Webcast and Replay: https://investors.integralads.com/
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.
Investor Contact:
Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman
ir@integralads.com
Media Contact:
press@integralads.com
