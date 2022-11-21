Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
21.11.2022 22:05:00

IAS to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)

6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Tuesday, November 29th at 11:40 a.m. ET/ 8:40 a.m. PT

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Tuesday, December 6th at 1:40 p.m. ET 

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Investor Contact:
Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman
ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:
press@integralads.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-to-participate-at-upcoming-conferences-301684008.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

