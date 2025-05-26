Ion Beam Applications Aktie

Ion Beam Applications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 914998 / ISIN: BE0003766806

<
26.05.2025 19:15:00

Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares

Immediate Release – May 26th, 2025

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 26th, 2025 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA ("IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on March 24th, 2025.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 650,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate with validity until December 31st, 2025, effective as from March 25th, 2025, to cover the company’s obligations under long-term incentive plans for management and certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 50,500 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from May 20th, 2025 up to and including May 26th, 2025, as follows:

Trade dateShares purchasedAverage priceMin priceMax priceBuyback amount
20-05-2510,00011.37 €11.14 €11.46 €113,686.00 €
21-05-2510,50011.91 €11.40 €12.00 €125,007.75 €
22-05-2511,50011.62 €11.30 €11.72 €133,650.70 €
23-05-2510,50011.67 €11.60 €11.88 €122,573.85 €
26-05-258,00012.05 €11.80 €12.12 €96,382.40 €
TOTAL50,50011.71 €11.14 €12.12 €591,300.70 €

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 633,349, following this nineth week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) is the following :

  SharesVoting rights
IBA Investments SRL51,973103,946
IBA SA 946,9281,013,351
Total - Treasury shares998,9011,117,297
Total - Issued shares30,282,21840,514,366
Treasury shares in %3.30%2.76%

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person

IBA
Thomas Pevenage
Investor Relations
investorrelations@iba-group.com

Attachment


