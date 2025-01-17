IBA announces Chief Financial Officer transition

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, January 17, 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces that Soumya Chandramouli will be stepping down from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO”), effective 31 January 2025. Henri de Romrée, Deputy CEO, will oversee the financial direction at Group level until a new CFO has been appointed. Thomas Pevenage, Finance Director, will continue to lead the Group’s Investor Relations function until further notice.

Soumya Chandramouli departs IBA after 21 years, having held the position of CFO since 2016. During her tenure Soumya has played an important role in the continued success of the business. Working closely with Olivier Legrain, Henri de Romree and the Board and senior leadership team, Soumya’s input has helped shape the strategic direction of IBA. Following this lengthy term of service, and in mutual agreement with the CEO, Soumya has decided that it is the right time to seek new professional challenges outside IBA.

Henri de Romrée joined the business as Chief Strategy Officer in November 2023. He was appointed Deputy CEO in March 2024, focused on developing growth opportunities in the Other Accelerators business. His extensive experience will ensure an efficient transition for the business until a successor is found.

Olivier Legrain, CEO of IBA, said: "Soumya’s journey at IBA has been marked by significant achievements in her various roles, most notably as CFO. Her contributions throughout the years have propelled the progress of the business, underpinned by the financial structure she put in place. Soumya’s intelligence, professionalism, and outstanding work quality have left a lasting impact on our teams and for this we are most grateful. On a more personal level Soumya’s dynamism, humor, tenacity, and kindness will be greatly missed by us all. We want to sincerely thank Soumya for her invaluable contributions and wish her success in her future endeavors.”

Soumya Chandramouli said: "I am proud of my time at IBA and delighted that I leave the business in such capable hands. During my time at the Company, I have had the honor of being involved with significant transformation and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved. It is now time to pass the baton to Henri and the Finance team who will ensure an optimal transition, whilst a permanent successor is found. I would like to warmly thank Olivier, Henri and the Board and senior leadership team and the whole IBA family for the many years of professional development and accomplishments.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@icrhealthcare.com

Attachment