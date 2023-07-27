|
27.07.2023 11:00:00
IBA Notice of Half Year 2023 Results and Conference Call
HY23 results meeting to take place as a hybrid event on
Thursday, 31 August 2023 at 3 pm CEST
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 27 July 2023 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results for the half year 2023 on Thursday, 31 August 2023 at 7 am CEST.
Conference Call Information
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer, and Soumya Chandramouli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a hybrid event, including a conference call and webcast conducted in English, to present the half year results, followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held on Thursday, 31 August 2023 at 3 pm CEST / 2 pm BST / 9 am EDT / 6 am PDT as a Teams webinar and can be accessed online on this link.
If you would like to join by phone only, please dial (Phone conference ID 307 168 530#):
Belgium: +32 2 890 97 20
UK: +44 20 3321 5200
NL: +31 20 708 6901
LU: +352 27 87 00 02
US: +1 347-991-7591
FR: +33 1 70 99 53 51
The presentation will be available on IBA’s investor relations website and on:
https://www.iba-worldwide.com/iba-half-year-2023-results-web-conference shortly before the call.
To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
For participants who do not have the Teams application installed, please follow the process described in this link to access the conference.
ENDS
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com
CONTACTS
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com
Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com
