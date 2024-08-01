|
01.08.2024 07:00:00
IBA Notice of Half Year 2024 Results and Conference Call
HY24 results webcast to take place on
Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 3pm CEST
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 1 August 2024 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results for the half year 2024 on Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 7am CEST.
Conference Call Information
IBA’s management team will host a conference call and webcast conducted in English to present the half year results, followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am EDT / 6am PDT as a Teams webinar and can be accessed via this link.
If you would like to join by phone only, please dial (Phone conference ID 533 540 829#)
Belgium: +32 2 890 97 20
UK: +44 20 3321 5200
NL: +31 20 708 6901
LU: +352 27 87 00 02
US: +1 347-991-7591
FR: +33 1 70 99 53 51
The presentation will be available on IBA’s investor relations website and on:
https://www.iba-worldwide.com/iba-half-year-2024-results-presentation-and-press-release shortly before the call.
To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
For participants who do not have the Teams application installed, please follow the process described in this link to access the conference.
ENDS
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com
CONTACTS
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com
Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com
ICR Consilium
Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct
|12,04
|-4,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.