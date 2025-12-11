Ion Beam Applications Aktie

Ion Beam Applications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 914998 / ISIN: BE0003766806

11.12.2025 07:38:45

IBA Signs Deal With China Gold Irradiation To Install Rhodotron System

(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBAB.BR), a provider of particle accelerators, electron-beam, and X-ray irradiation technologies, on Thursday announced that it has said it has signed a contract with China Gold Irradiation to install a Rhodotron system at a new irradiation center in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

The IBA Rhodotron TT1000 system offers capacity comparable to a five-million-curie cobalt-based gamma center and can process more than 60,000 pallets a year.

The system typically costs between 12 million euros and 15 million euros.

The company said that the Jiaxing facility will become the company's first center equipped with X-ray technology, expanding irradiation capacity for the region's medical-device hub and supporting industries such as biological products and traditional Chinese medicine that require high-standard irradiation services.

Cobalt supply constraints have increased interest in X-ray as a sustainable alternative for sterilization.

The company plans to invest further in X-ray systems to meet growing and diversified industrial demand.

On Wednesday, IBA closed trading, 0.36% lesser at EUR 11.10 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

