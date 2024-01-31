|
31.01.2024 01:17:00
IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
(Article 14, paragr
aph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 31, 2024 01:00
Summary of the notification
IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 25, 2024.
In its notification, NORGES BANK indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, downward crossing of the lowest threshold. Its total participation in IBA SA decreased and its participation in IBA shares with voting rights crossed the threshold of 1% on 23/01/2024.
Content of the notification
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
- Notification by: A person notifying alone
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23/01/2024
- Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%
- Denominator : 40.595.290
- Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
- Additional information
Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reservesand is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for managementof the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting asprincipal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2.000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com
For further information, please contact:
Valérie Van Impe
Paralegal
+32479267809
legal@iba-group.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct
|10,50
|1,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.