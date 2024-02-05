IBA – Transparency Notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 5, 2024 18:00

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on February 1st, 2024.

In its notification, NS Partners Europe S.A. indicated that it had passively crossed a threshold. Its total shareholding in IBA SA and its shareholding in IBA shares with voting rights had fallen below the 1% threshold on 27/10/2023.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 27/10/2023

Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%

Denominator : 40.595.290

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

1. There is no natural person who directly or indirectly hold a sufficient percentage of the voting rights or a sufficient shareholding in the

capital of the company.

2. There is no natural person who control the company by other means (e.g. right to appoint or revoke main directors, veto rights, etc.).

As a result, the ultimate controlling persons are the board members: Mr. Paolo FARAONE, Mr. Christophe LENTSCHAT, and Mr. Grégoire NOTZ.

Additional information

NS Partners Europe S.A. acts as AIFM of the fund Lux-Investment Professionals SICAV-FIS S.A.

NS Partners Europe S.A., in agreement with Lux-Investment Professionals Sicav-FIS S.A. prospectus and the AIFM Voting right policy may exercise the voting rights on a discretionary basis, without specific instructions from the unit holder of the fund.

As relating to heading point 7., we herewith would like to state that on January 25th 2024 NS Partners received the notification on the two folded voting right impacting several IBA holdings, which in fact

spotted our attention to an insignificant transaction dated October 27th 2023, effectively triggering the trespassing of the 1% threshold, and which in turn resulted into a miscalculation in our control

processes.

Having said the above, we would like to note that as soon as the incoherency has been identified, we have taken the necessary measure to prevent such event occurs going forward. As a consequence we have implemented additional controls in our risk system to ensure appropriate compliance in the future.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2.000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

