IBC 2019 - Pisoftware Reinvents VR Industry with Ambitious Panoramic Camera

Pisoftware Technology, a startup company who is the largest global provider of panoramic algorithms, also the only panoramic algorithm partner of world's largest DSP IP provider -- CEVA, impressed the industry again with its ambitious professional panoramic camera -- Pilot Era, which is the first 8K VR camera with an integrated smart touchscreen and an embedded android-based OS.

The company also announced that based on its extensive pilot cases in different industries and fields, and recent experiences working with various media in multiple scenarios, it is going to officially launch a transformational panoramic solution in the next couple weeks, in hope of offering a cost-effective "light yet powerful" panoramic solution for global broadcasting players, as well as bringing the VR industry to a next level.

Pisofttech is known for its firm relationship with fans group and continuous product OTA updates based on feedbacks from loyal professional users. This enables its product to improve with not only better performance but also new features and functions. The star product -- Pilot Era, owns a weight of only 690g and a size of a beer can. It has been sold to over 60 countries and breaks the routine workflow of a professional panoramic camera and enables everyone to easily create up to 8K panoramic videos/live feeds with a single click.

At IBC, Pisofttech showed to media reporters how they can save up to 90% of time with this innovation, in processing, operating, and publishing, as compared to traditional panoramic solutions. Many agreed it would significantly lower the barriers and increase the efficiency of panoramic media content creation and live streaming for news reporters, as well as for wider groups like GSV photographers, studios making wedding videos, events live streaming, VR tours for real estate/museums/tourism, etc.

Visit Pisoftware Technology at IBC2019, Amsterdam from Sept. 13-17, 2019, Booth #11B22F.

About Pisoftware Technology

Established in 2012, Pisofttech is one of the earliest companies focusing on the research of panoramic technology. Leveraging its strong technology and solution experience, the company strives to create reliable products and efficient solutions to help business partners to gain new growth and personal users to explore new ways of creation. Find out how this innovative brand is changing the industry at www.pisofttech.com.

