Iberdrola 9-month Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Upgrades FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK, IBE1.DE, IBE.MC), a Spanish renewable energy major, reported Tuesday lower profit in its first nine months of fiscal 2025, despite higher revenues. Further, the company upgraded its outlook for fiscal 2025. Iberdrola added that its growth is in line with its 2025-2028 strategic plan.

On the Madrid Stock Exchange, Iberdrola shares were gaining around 1.8 percent to trade at 17.43 euros.

Ignacio Galán, Executive Chairman of Iberdrola, said, "Thanks to higher investments in the UK and the US, our Networks have improved operating results and cash flow, allowing us to raise our 2025 guidance to €6.6 billion, with double-digit growth, and to distribute an interim dividend of €0.25 per share, as we continue increase our financial strength."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company now expects double-digit growth in adjusted net profit, exceeding 6.6 billion euros. Net profit will exceed 6.2 billion euros even without 389 million euros already collected for network costs in the US, the firm noted.

The company previously expected double-digit growth in adjusted net profit.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose an 8.2 percent increase in interim dividend to 0.25 euro gross per share from last year.

In the nine-month period, net profit dropped 3 percent to 5.31 billion euros from last year's 5.47 billion euros.

The latest results mainly reflected the contribution from the sale of smart meters in the United Kingdom in the third quarter of 2025, and the absence of prior year's capital gains from the divestment of thermal generation assets.

Adjusted net profit was 5.12 billion euros, up 16.6 percent from 4.39 billion euros a year ago.

EBIT fell 10 percent from last year to 8.17 billion euros and EBITDA dropped 6.3 percent to 12.44 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT grew 5.9 percent to 7.78 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4 percent 12.06 billion euros from last year, driven by strong growth in Networks.

Revenues for the period grew 2.3 percent to 33.86 billion euros from 33.12 billion euros last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.